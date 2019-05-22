Santa Barbara- S County

Make A Wish Flight Miles Drive kicks off on Wednesday

Posted: May 21, 2019 05:33 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Do you have unused airline miles? The team at NewsChannel 3 has a perfect opportunity for you.

KEYT is partnering up with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties to raise airline miles to help grant wishes for children up and down the coast.

Wednesday morning kicks off the Make-A-Wish Flight Miles Drive.

“We will be encouraging people to donate their air line miles since 70 percent of our wishes are travel wishes and To Go wishes,” said Lauren Hanson with Make A Wish Tri-Counties. “We really need those airline miles to make it happen.”

Kids with life-threatening illnesses need your help to travel on their wishes. There’s over 40 kids up and down the coast waiting or their wish to be granted.

“It takes about 50,000 miles a ticket to send a kid on a wish, and a family goes on the wish so that times five is 250,000 miles for a family of five to go on a wish,” said Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make A Wish Tri-Counties.

“When you call in tomorrow just give us your airline miles number and your information and then we are able to take it from there,” said Hanson.

Make-A-Wish Tri Counties supports children in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Just last year they received over 600,000 miles and was able to grant over 80 wishes.

“We are helping transform lives,” said Hanson. “We are giving that hope, strength, and joy to kids battling life threatening medical conditions right here in the Tri Counties.The feed back we always get is that it is a time when the family is together and they do not have to worry about hospital visits or medication, they can just enjoy being a family.”

The great news is once you donate your miles, they will never expire.

The Flight Miles Drive begins on Wednesday and will run until June 22.

