UPDATE: MacKenzie Dog Park expected to open mid-June

The new, half-acre dog park at MacKenzie Park is expected to open May 15. (Credit: City of Santa Barbara)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - City officials with Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department are aiming for mid-June to open the new, half-acre dog park addition at MacKenzie Park off upper State Street.

Winter rain delayed the initial March opening and construction issues added a second delay in May.

"We're working with our contractor to wrap up the Off-Leash Dog Area at MacKenzie Park," said George Thomson, Project Managment Supervisor. "We don't have a specific opening date yet, but mid-June is likely -- there are some final touches needed on the concrete pathways and other amenities."

Once complete, there will be one enclosure for big dogs and another for smaller pups.

Thomson said the cost for the project is $700,000.