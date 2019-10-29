Santa Barbara- S County

Lyft awards grant to local nonprofit in Santa Barbara

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 04:20 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 04:20 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lyft announced their grant to a local nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara on Tuesday. 

Lyft chose Santa Barbara RiteCare, a nonprofit center that provides speech and language screenings, evaluations and therapy services to preschool aged children in the community. 

Back in July, Lyft announced over 40 cities will start to award Lyft ride grants to nonprofits on a quarterly basis to help bridge transportation gaps for individuals and families. 

The program was developed in 2018 to help Lyft identify and connect with some of Santa Barbara's hardest working organizations. 

The Director of Santa Barbara RiteCare Language Center said in a statement, "The Lyft grant makes a big impact on our Santa Barbara RiteCare families that don't have reliable transportation to get their child to therapy. This award will ensure families arrive on time and receive the full benefits of our therapy programs. This grant will also help our volunteers, some of whom don't have personal vehicles, arrive more efficiently and avoid delays with public transportation." 

Lyft awards grants on a quarterly basis with recipients determined by a local committee made up of Lyft employees and representatives from the Driver Advisory Council.

 

