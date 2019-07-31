Los Ninos de Las Flores deliver cheer to nursing homes ahead of Old Spanish Days

Los Ninos de Las Flores and dancers visit nursing homes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Los Ninos de Las Flores, or flower children, delivered cheer to more than two dozen nursing homes on Tuesday, just one day before Old Spanish Days officially begins.

The children handed out flowers to the elderly at the Samarkand, a retirement community in Santa Barbara.

Dancers from Linda Vega Dance studio also performed, bringing the Old Spanish Days tradition to seniors who can't make it out to celebrate.

"The kids are amazing, even the tiny ones get into it. They dance pretty much in unison. It's pretty amazing," said Samarkand resident Bess Dewitt.

Dancer Miguel Sanchez, 17, has been performing at the Samarkand for years.

"My job as a dancer is to make the audience feel as if they are part of the show, not just watching the show. I want them to feel every emotion that I'm bringing out there when I'm dancing," Sanchez said.

The children also went to each room and handed out flowers to residents in assisted living.

"It's really fun to spread the joy when you walk in you see the peoples faces light up," said Lena Facker.