Santa Barbara- S County

Los Ninos de Las Flores deliver cheer to nursing homes ahead of Old Spanish Days

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 05:14 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Los Ninos de Las Flores and dancers visit nursing homes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Los Ninos de Las Flores, or flower children, delivered cheer to more than two dozen nursing homes on Tuesday, just one day before Old Spanish Days officially begins. 

The children handed out flowers to the elderly at the Samarkand, a retirement community in Santa Barbara.

Dancers from Linda Vega Dance studio also performed, bringing the Old Spanish Days tradition to seniors who can't make it out to celebrate.

"The kids are amazing, even the tiny ones get into it. They dance pretty much in unison. It's pretty amazing," said Samarkand resident Bess Dewitt.

Dancer Miguel Sanchez, 17, has been performing at the Samarkand for years.

"My job as a dancer is to make the audience feel as if they are part of the show, not just watching the show. I want them to feel every emotion that I'm bringing out there when I'm dancing," Sanchez said.

The children also went to each room and handed out flowers to residents in assisted living.

"It's really fun to spread the joy when you walk in you see the peoples faces light up," said Lena Facker.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26