Los Angeles Rams mark second visit to Ventura Youth Correctional Facility in Camarillo

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:53 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:27 PM PDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Los Angeles Rams made their second visit to the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility in Camarillo on Saturday, hoping to inspire young men and women to turn their lives around.

Current and former players along with members of the Rams organization, showed up to engage with nearly 100 men and women inside the facility, which houses serious and violent offenders ages 16 to 25 while offering them treatment and education.

Team executive Jonathan Franklin said the goal of the visit is to, "provide hope where it sometimes doesn't exist."

The event started off with introductions and a speech by Franklin--a former player for the Green Bay Packers whose career was cut short by an injury-- then Franklin led a Q & A session with Rams Linebacker Dakota Allen who chronicled his own redemption story.

Allen was featured in the Netflix docuseries 'Last Chance U', when he ended up at East Mississippi Community College after he was kicked out of Texas Tech after being charged with second-degree robbery. The charges were dropped, and he returned to Lubbock to finish his career. 

Allen was selected in NFL draft in 2019. The Rams picked Allen in the seventh round at 251st overall.

Allen said redemption is there for these teens and young adults, if they want it.

"They are our future and I just really want to emphasize to them that even though you make a mistake, that doesn't define you," Allen said. "It's how you bounce back from that mistake."

After the Q & A, Allen sat at a table with young women and spoke to them one-on-one.

Later, the Rams turned the exercise yard into a football field where players and expert coaches ran the teens and young men and women through N-F-L drills.

"It's a blessing. We appreciate it. We feel good. You see people on television and now you are playing with them. It feels nice," said 20-year-old Naypone Gaines, who will be released next month after serving a three-year sentence.

The Rams hope the lessons learned on the gridiron will carry over into the real world when these young men and women are released back into society.

Absalon Ruiz, 20, said he now realizes it is up to him to make a change once he's out in 3 months.

"Anything can happen. It's how I take it and how I filter it. I feel that that is really going to help me, knowing that," he said.

The Rams organization, based in Thousand Oaks, hopes to make this an annual event.

 

 

