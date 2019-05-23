Santa Barbara- S County

Looking Good Santa Barbara hosts 15th annual Spirit of Service Awards

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:02 AM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

Spirit of Service awards honor people who make Santa Barbara look good

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 15th annual Spirit of Service Awards went to people who make Santa Barbara look good.

The Looking Good Santa Barbara ceremony was a zero waste event.

One clean community award went to Veronica Sanchez for installing murals in areas once plagued by graffiti and illegal dumping.

Laura Wyatt received the same award for celebrating her birthday by picking up trash with friends. 

Bishop Garcia Diego High School also received the award for holding a Day of Service in and around parks.

The Jack Cantin Youth Award went to Ellie Chenoweth who has volunteered for JackCan clean-ups and other projects to improve her community.

Cantin was a Spirit of Service award winner before his death in the Montecito mudslide.

His mother Kim Cantin introduced Ellie who was Jack's friends. 

"I know Jack would be absolutely thrilled that Ellie Chenoweth is getting the Spirit of Service Award,  the Jack Cantin Youth Award,: she said. "Ellie is a standout, she is doing what Jack said our purpose on earth is; Ellis is making it a better place."

Waste Reduction Awards went to Food From the Heart's Harvest Program. The program makes sure fruit never goes to waste.

Alvaro Castellanos Rojas received the award for adopting the food scraps program at all of his businesses including The Glass House.

Belmond El Encanto also received the Waste Reduction Award for diverting waste away from the landfill.

People interested in making Santa Barbara look good can borrow equipment for clean-up from the city.

For more information contact lcruz_carpenter@santabarbaraca.gov.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees