Looking Good Santa Barbara hosts 15th annual Spirit of Service Awards

Spirit of Service awards honor people who make Santa Barbara look good

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 15th annual Spirit of Service Awards went to people who make Santa Barbara look good.

The Looking Good Santa Barbara ceremony was a zero waste event.

One clean community award went to Veronica Sanchez for installing murals in areas once plagued by graffiti and illegal dumping.

Laura Wyatt received the same award for celebrating her birthday by picking up trash with friends.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School also received the award for holding a Day of Service in and around parks.

The Jack Cantin Youth Award went to Ellie Chenoweth who has volunteered for JackCan clean-ups and other projects to improve her community.

Cantin was a Spirit of Service award winner before his death in the Montecito mudslide.

His mother Kim Cantin introduced Ellie who was Jack's friends.

"I know Jack would be absolutely thrilled that Ellie Chenoweth is getting the Spirit of Service Award, the Jack Cantin Youth Award,: she said. "Ellie is a standout, she is doing what Jack said our purpose on earth is; Ellis is making it a better place."

Waste Reduction Awards went to Food From the Heart's Harvest Program. The program makes sure fruit never goes to waste.

Alvaro Castellanos Rojas received the award for adopting the food scraps program at all of his businesses including The Glass House.

Belmond El Encanto also received the Waste Reduction Award for diverting waste away from the landfill.

People interested in making Santa Barbara look good can borrow equipment for clean-up from the city.

For more information contact lcruz_carpenter@santabarbaraca.gov.