Local chef with World Central Kitchen helps feed those displaced by earthquake

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 05:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:39 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A chef from Ventura traveled to Ridgecrest to cook meals for people in Red Cross shelters following the recent earthquakes.

Chef Tim Kilcoyne is the Director of Chef Operations for World Central Kitchen--a non-profit organization that helps feed people following disasters. It was founded by Jose Andres in 2010 after the devastating earthquake in Haiti. 

Kilcoyne, along with a team of volunteers, arrived in Ridgecrest on Friday after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit. 

The team was preparing to leave because the shelters were empty. But, that quickly change once the second quake struck.

"This morning the shelter number was at 150. I just got a call 15 minutes ago saying the shelter number jumped to 400," said Kilcoyne. 

World Central Kitchen is not only preparing food for displaced residents, the organization is feeding first responders and volunteers.

Kilcoyne said World Central Kitchen will stay in Ridgecrest as long as it is needed. 

To donate to World Central Kitchen, click here.

