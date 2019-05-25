Santa Barbara- S County

Local Prius owners warned of catalytic converter theft

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:43 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - Catalytic converter thefts appear to be on the rise and Toyota Prius owners seem to be the number one target.

Toyota of Santa Barbara has sent alerts out to some Prius owners warning about a rise in requests for catalytic converters to replace stolen parts. 

Representatives from Toyota of Santa Barbara say they have received eight requests for replacement parts in the last 24 hours. 

Tips to avoid having parts taken from your vehicle include:

  • Check with your insurance to make sure you are covered.
  • Garage your Prius if possible.
  • If unable to park indoors, park in a conspicuous, lighted area.
  • Avoid curbside parking if possible.

Catalytic converter thefts have been an issue throughout the nation for decades. The converters are often sold and scrapped for the precious metals. 

