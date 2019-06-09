Santa Barbara- S County

Local non-profit grants World War II veteran's final Dream in Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 04:18 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:07 PM PDT

A World War II  veteran from Santa Barbara had his final Dream granted on Saturday. (Oliver Forster/KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A World War II  veteran from Santa Barbara had his final Dream granted on Saturday.

Patrick Garcia is in hospice care at the Sarah House.

All Garcia wanted was a simple garden planted outside of his window, so he could have something to remind him of his life. 

Garcia took care of a 52-acre estate in Hope Ranch for decades, and he loves flowers. So, the Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation fulfilled his dream. 

Garcia was emotional as he looked out at his new garden after volunteers planted flowers and created a special space.  

"I think it's a beautiful garden. I think it's a wonderful organization and devoted people who work there. I just love flowers in gardens and this gives me a little of that," said Garcia. 

Dream Foundation also gave Garcia a pin and cards honoring his military service.

The foundation serves terminally ill adults and their families by granting end of life Dreams.  

Dream Foundation has granted more than 30,000 Dreams over the past two decades. 

