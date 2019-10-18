Santa Barbara- S County

Local law firm gifts $285,000 to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation in Santa Barbara

A local law firm gifts $285,000 to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation in Santa Barbara. 

During its Annual Gold Ribbon Campaign in September, the Santa Barbara law firm of Foley, Bezek, Behle and Curtis, LLP gave a gift of $285,000 to the local foundation. 

J.Paul Gignac, Counsel of the law firm and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation say, "this foundational gift for a capital campaign that is intended to ensure the long term sustainability of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation so that the amazing work of this organization will be able to continue into the future."

In 2018, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation helped 180 families through initial diagnosis, during treatment and into recovery. 

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has granted $2.3 million in financial assistance to help provide families with financial support for basic needs. 

Lindsay Leonard, Executive Director of the foundation says they are grateful to Foley, Bezek, Behle & Curtis and that their donation will help assist the longevity of the organization. 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


