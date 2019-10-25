Local kids showcase their clothing designs in their first fashion show in Santa Barbara
Hosted by Freedom 4 Youth
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The inaugural Freedom 4 Youth Halloween F.A.M (Fashion. Arts. Music) Fest is happening this weekend in Santa Barbara.
The family-friendly event features local youth who will showcase their clothing and shoes designs in their first fashion show. The event will include special musical performances, a costume contest, fashion show, silent auction and Halloween treats.
Freedom 4 Youth (F4Y) is a local nonprofit organization with a mission of uplifting and empowering youth to build safe and compassionate communities.
Tickets are $25 per person and children 5 and under are free.
It will take place at 1219 State Street in Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.freedom4youth.org.