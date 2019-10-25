Local kids showcase their clothing designs in their first fashion show in Santa Barbara

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 1st Annual Freedom 4 Youth Halloween F.A. M Fest

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 1st Annual Freedom 4 Youth Halloween F.A. M Fest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The inaugural Freedom 4 Youth Halloween F.A.M (Fashion. Arts. Music) Fest is happening this weekend in Santa Barbara.

The family-friendly event features local youth who will showcase their clothing and shoes designs in their first fashion show. The event will include special musical performances, a costume contest, fashion show, silent auction and Halloween treats.

Freedom 4 Youth (F4Y) is a local nonprofit organization with a mission of uplifting and empowering youth to build safe and compassionate communities.

Tickets are $25 per person and children 5 and under are free.

It will take place at 1219 State Street in Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.freedom4youth.org.