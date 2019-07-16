LIVE STREAM: Goats devour brush on steep Santa Barbara slope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A herd of hungry goats spent the weekend devouring brush on a steep slope in Santa Barbara.

The goats went to work at the KEYT news station atop TV Hill.

Their owners believe they are the best method for clearing land, for fire mitigation, soil improvement, or invasive plant removal.

Goats can traverse areas that are difficult and dangerous for humans while happily dining on poison oak and thistles.

They also trim trees. They help property owners avoid using heavy machinery or toxic chemicals.

Grazing can help prevent storm water run-off too because hooves make cups in the soil that catch water and slow it down.

Watch the goats as they clear out the noxious and prickly plantlife in our backyard.

(The goats occasionally wander down the hill, so be patient if you don't see them!)

Watch the goats here: