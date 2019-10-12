Largest pet adoption event to be held this Saturday in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The largest pet adoption event in Santa Barbara County is happening on Saturday.

Wags and Whiskers will be hosted by Care 4 Paws.

The event will showcase some adoptable animals.

There will be more than 50 vendors including vets and rescue partnerships.

Visitors can also enjoy demonstrations, contests, adoptions, food trucks and more.

Wags and Whiskers will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City College.