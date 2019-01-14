Laguna Blanca hosts 1st Annual Master Builder Competition with LEGOS

Laguna Blanca LEGO competition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara held its 1st Annual Master Builder Competition with LEGOS over the weekend.

The event was put on by the school's STEM program. There were three divisions: kindergarten through second grade, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades.

The competition included a timed event for each child to build the school's owl mascot. Each of the 140 entrants received a LEGO owl kit and a participation medal.

The kids also built and worked on vertical structures, bridges, and race car ramps.

The top three builders in each division went home with a trophy and an additional LEGO kit.