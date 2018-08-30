La Casa de Maria suspends all programs, retreats, to focus on recovery efforts

SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 01:11 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 01:16 PM PDT

MONTECITO, Calif. - La Casa de Maria is closing down, ending all programs, and laying off staff to focus on recovery efforts stemming from the January 9 mud and debris flow in Montecito.

Kathleen Buczko, Director of Advancement for La Casa de Maria, published the following statement:

"Dear Friend of La Casa:

In an effort to focus our resources on rebuilding La Casa de Maria and the Center for Spiritual Renewal, we are streamlining the operations to solely focus on fundraising and rebuilding the property.

Although there may be special fundraising events on the property, we are suspending all programming and retreats until we can determine that the property is again safe and ready for large groups and regular programming.

This has been a tough decision for our Board and Leadership, but we believe that it gives us the best opportunity to concentrate our talents in the rebuilding and rebirth of La Casa de Maria and the Center for Spiritual Renewal.

In the coming months, we will be sharing the results of our visioning process, zoning along with other feedback from the County of Santa Barbara and ask for your support of our fundraising efforts."

To join the Recovery & Relief team and efforts, and/or to share your input, visit https://www.lacasademaria.org/join-the-relief-recovery-team.

