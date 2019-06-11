Santa Barbara- S County

Kick-off summer matinee draws kids of all ages to Paseo Nuevo Cinemas

The Secret Life of Pets was series premiere

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 01:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:58 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week is perfect timing for a mini-heatwave.

Paseo Nuevo Cinemas premiered The Secret LIfe of Pets, an all-time family favorite, for Metro Summer Kids Movies matinee series.

Our crew caught up with summer campers and babysitting teens who turned out for the event.

"My mom told me when school ended I could start taking my sister and my nieces to the movies," said 13-year-old Belle Corral.

Starting Tuesday, June 11, through Thursday, August 15, you can catch 10:00 a.m. matinees, three days a week, at two local theaters: Paseo Nuevo Cinemas and Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta.

The price is right for families on a budget -- tickets are $2 dollars apiece.

"It's a great deal because it's affordable and then the whole family can come and it's in the day," said Alicia Andrade of Santa Barbara. "It's a good thing."

Hard to tell which the kids liked better, the snacks and candy or the movie.

"The new one is gonna be way better but this one was a little bad and a little good," said Christiano, a very young movie critic.

Secret Life of Pets plays again Wednesday at Paseo Nuevo and Thursday at Camino Real Cinemas on Marketplace Drive.

Click here for a list of the summer movie specials:
https://www.metrotheatres.com/events?type=summerfilmseries

 

