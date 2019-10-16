Keep the Beat Radiothon raises over $16,000 for local music program
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Education Foundation just announced that more than $16,000 and 60 musical instruments were collected at its annual Keep the Beat Radiothon with 99.9 KTYD last Friday and Saturday.
During the two-day radio event 99.9 KTYD Morning Mojo's Lin Aubuchon and Bill Pesso asked for donations and musical instruments during their 25-hour broadcast.
Day two of the Radiothon was broadcasted live from Zodo's Bowling and Beyond in Goleta.
School music groups and local acts Will Breman, The Brambles and the OutOfTheBlue performed live for the crowd and listeners.
Volunteers worked to take song request and donations from the crowd during the event.
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has helped raise funds to pay for music instructors and collecting instruments for local school music programs.
Santa Barbara Education Foundation has been serving over 15,000 students in 22 schools since 2003.