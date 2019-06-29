Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom invest in Santa Barbara health food company with global reach

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom invest in Bragg Food Live Products

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are among a group of investors that have acquired Bragg Live Food Products, a health food company based near Santa Barbara.

The company's CEO, Patricia Bragg has been at the helm of the company for 65 of its more than 100 years in existence. The company was started in 1912 by renowned health advocate Paul Bragg.

Patricia Bragg, now 90-years-old, brought in the new partners to help ensure the legacy and longevity of the company.

"The mission of Bragg has always been clear: to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle and make it possible for them to do that by making food taste even better. Adding Katy and Orlando to our team gives me the confidence that my life's work and Paul's too is in good hands," said Bragg in a letter on the company website.

Bragg will also partner with Swander Pace Capital, a private equity firm; Dragoneer Investment Group; and Hayden Slater, the founder of Pressed Juicery.

Perry, who grew up in Santa Barbara, has shared a special bond with Bragg since she was a little girl. The connection was the main factor in her decision to become an investor with her husband, Bloom.

"Patricia has been part of my family forever, even giving me my first guitar," Perry said in a press release. "My mother introduced me to Bragg products, and it's been a staple since my childhood in Santa Barbara and continues to be a wellness remedy in my professional vocal career."

Bragg said she will continue to stay on as CEO of the company.

Bragg is highly regarded for its organic apple cider vinegar, but also creates beverages, seasonings and other health foods.