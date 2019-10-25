Junior League of Santa Barbara's 83rd Annual Rummage Sale

(Beth Farnsworth/ KEYT )

(Beth Farnsworth/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Junior League of Santa Barbara's (JLSB) 83rd Annual Rummage Sale kicks off Friday night at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The highly popular event is one-stop shopping with thousands of items: racks of clothing, shoes, toys, books, household items, exercise equipment, furniture and much more.

Shoppers will find bargain, high-end collectibles in two areas: Beverly Hills North and Grandma's Attic.

"We have Chanel, Jimmy Choo shoes and, we have a wide variety of wedding dresses here as well," said Jenni-Elise Ramirez, Membership Council Director or Junior League of Santa Barbara, Inc. "And then Grandma's Attic is going to be all of our antiques. I did see an entire set of Lenox china."

Doors open Friday night at 6:00 p.m. for special pre-sale shopping. Tickets for the pre-sale event are available online.

On Saturday, entrance to the rummage sale is free 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Proceeds go to JLSB's efforts to support one of its main missions, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, a residential shelter in the county for survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

For more information, visit their website: www.JLSantaBarbara.org