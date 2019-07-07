Isla Vista students and residents get new local barbershop

(Oliver Forster/ KEYT )

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A new barbershop opened up in Isla Vista and the owner hopes it will be a gathering spot for local residents and students.

Richie's Barbershop is located on Pardall Road and celebrated its opening back in March.

The owner Richie Ramirez already has another successful barbershop located in Montecito.

Ramirez saw the perfect opportunity to open up a new shop in Isla Vista because there are no other barbershops in the area.

"We have friends and students here who have been saying they take the bus and carpool to Santa Barbara and Goleta, now that we have this here they don't have to travel anymore," said Richie's Barbershop manager Mariay Tsushima.

The new shop has a classic vibe with old school chairs, a jukebox and straight razor shaves.

Barbers want students to know that the shop is a place where they can go to hang out.

"We want people to come in here and not just sit at the chair and get their hair cut and watch from the waiting chairs. We have a pool table we have fortnight, games beers, just hand out and lounge in the back while you wait for your haircut," said Tsushima.

The shop will also feature student art.

Haircuts at Richie's Barbershop are $25 dollars.