Illegal pot farm cleanup in Los Padres National Forest to take place this summer

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 05:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 05:10 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There will be a major marijuana eradication operations taking place this summer. It involves learning out illegal pot farms in the Los Padres National Forest. All these efforts is to help save the environment.

"We are doing a cleanup reclamation mission," said Kevin Meyer, who is an Assistant Special Agent for the Southern California Forest Service.

Rangers will spend the next few weeks cleaning up illegal pot farms across Los Padres National Forest. The work began with a sweep through the Serra Madre in Santa Barbara County and cleared out ten marijuana gardens and camps. This cleanup is in a secluded area on the edge of the San Raphael mountainside. It is so dangerous the only way to get there is by helicopter.

"We are following up on a large marijuana growth site that was illegally out here that we raided last year," said Meyer. "We didn't have the time to come back and clean up all the waste, and chemicals and all the other stuff that was left out here."

Cleaning up the gardens is the most concerning work.

"These sites have very toxic chemicals brought into them that get released into the wildlife and so are threatening our endangered species that are out here, and it goes into our water systems, and eventually down into your main rivers that goes into the goes into our drinking water in California," said Meyer.

Pesticides like Carbofuran are used on cannabis plants. It's an illegal chemical smuggled in from other countries and misused at 100 percent strength.

"A spoonful of it will kill an African Lion," said Meyer. "It can get into our water systems and kill all aquatic life."

Hundreds of thousands of marijuana plants sprayed with this chemical get distributed through the black market, and out of state.

"People are smoking bug spray," said Meyer. "Very very high doses of it."

Toxic chemicals are just the start. Agents remove drip irrigation pipes and piles of trash. All of these efforts is to help get the land back to normal.

"Over the last two years we have done about thirty-three of them," said Meyer.

The Forest Service says they plan on doing another three weeks of cleanup and then they will reevaluate the situation. Funding and weather do play a factor for crews to get out to the locations to clean.

