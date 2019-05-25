Santa Barbara- S County

I Madonnari Italian chalk festival expecting thousands even with passing rain

Over 20,000 expected over the weekend

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:58 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:02 PM PDT

Artists are creating their hand drawn chalk creations at the front of the Santa Barbara Mission for the I Madonnari Festival this weekend.  Rain or shine.  (John.Palminteri/Keyt.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Carefully crafting on their hands and knees, artists are making images appear on the asphalt in front of the historic Santa Barbara Mission for the annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival.

Featured Artist Sharyn Chan sat in the centerpiece location leaning into her work and saying, "this is the first chalk festival in the nation.  It's  the mother festival of the United States."   

She has been at festivals worldwide.

Her work this year is from an  original concept.
"I love dance and I found three of the most angelic looking ballerinas and put wings on them therefore they are now angels and they are in front of the mission," said Chan.

The event began 33 years ago.  It benefits the Children's Creative Project through Santa Barbara County schools.
It brings art to 50 thousand children at 80 schools.   Kids visiting today were intrigued by the work 
Kathy Koury with the Children's Creative Project says,  "they get to see something from the beginning to the end and I think that is a rare opportunity these days to see how something is created."
They can also get involved.

"We have a separate area for children to draw and they can buy a little box of 12 sticks of chalks and they can make a little drawing in a little 2 x 2 foot square," she said.

 Sunday however, the forecast calls for rain..
 Artists say it's happened elsewhere, and they will not lose their work.  The founders of the festival remember solid rain in 1989 but the event went on.
"What happens is the chalk will sink into the pavement so it will disappear but then once it dries the pavement is dry then the chalk will come back up again and it looks quite normal. It's  street painting so it is expected to be exposed to the elements."
Chan also has a plan.  "Saturday night I am going to be covering it with cardboard first then plastic, then taping it down with gorilla tape that will preserve a good deal of it."

On the Mission lawn next to the chalk art a three-day traditional Italian festival is taking place.

"It's all Italian food.  Gelato,  lemon rosemary barbeque chicken,  pasta,  antipasti salad, calamari ,coffees and snow cones or Italian ice," said Koury.

They are planning for over 20,000 people.

