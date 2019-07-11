Maintenance power outage alert alarms business owners in Loreto Plaza

Maintenance power outage alert alarms businesses in Loreto Plaza

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara business owners were alarmed to be notified about a July 11, power outage on July 2.

They said that left them scrambling to let employees and customers know in advance.

Southern California Edison plans to install a new power pole on McCaw Ave. on Thursday that will affect businesses and neighbors in and around Loreto Plaza.

Edison letters said they would shut off power around 7 a.m. on Wednesday and restore it around 5:30 p.m.

When the energy company received complaints they informed those affected they would only be without power before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

But some business owners said the scheduling damage was already done.

Harry's Plaza Cafe will be closing early.

"It was really alarming for our tenants because it is very short notice and that really impacts their financial situation,"said Loreto Plaza owner Megan DeLoreto.

A Southern California Edison spokesperson said the company is sorry for the inconvenience. She said 465 customers were informed about the outage but that only about 100 customers would be affected at any given time.