SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Barbara- S County

Hundreds line up to donate blood for Thousand Oaks shooting victims in the Central Coast

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:54 PM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 11:54 PM PST

Hundreds line up to donate blood for Thousand Oaks shooting victims in the Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Up and down the Central Coast, hundreds of blood donors have checked into clinics and lined up for blood drives to help Thousand Oaks shooting victims. 

 

For some donors, the tragedy at Borderline Bar and Grill hit close to home. 

 

“My kids have gone dancing there, my son's band has played there," said Jane Frenzel of Atascadero. "You know a lot of our friends go there still, so...I wanted to try and donate today.”

 

On Thursday, Frenzel decided to stop by Vitalant's office in San Luis Obispo, formerly known as United Blood Services. 

 

“I was actually in Thousand Oaks last night for work. I used to live in the area and I was really concerned when I saw about the Borderline incident.”

 

Her daughter knows the bar well, too. 
 

“I started going there when I was 17 with my mom to go salsa dancing and i know a lot of friends that go to that bar still,” shared Kara Frenzel, who also dropped by Vitalant and donated blood for the first time ever. 

 

“I wanna do something to make a difference,” she said. 

 

Staff at Vitalant is grateful and impressed by all the blood donors they've seen today. 

 

“Our community is such a generous giving community that when a tragedy like this happens, they just wanna give back and do something positive,” the organization's Mona Kleman said. 

 

Those looking to donate blood can look up a nearby Vitalant clinic by visiting their website

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

10 big political upsets
Paul Courson/CNN

10 big political upsets