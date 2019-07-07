Hundreds honor life of Carlin Dunne in Santa Barbara memorial service

(Oliver Forster/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Santa Barbara to honor the life of local elite professional motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne.

Dunne died in a motorcycle crash at the 97th International Pikes Peak International Hill in Colorado.

A memorial service was held for Dunne on Saturday morning at Our Lady of Sorrows Church followed by a reception at Alameda Park.

Those close to Dunne said that he touched the lives of everyone he met.

"His understanding for the mechanics on his bike were very similar to him understanding the mechanics of life. Watching him grow up, he only got better at everything and really blew us all away with who he became as a person," said Dunne's friend Sean Eberz.

Friends and family will gather on Sunday to celebrate Dunne's love of two wheels by riding on motorcycles, mountain, dirt and road bikes to La Cumbre Peak to honor him.