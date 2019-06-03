Horse euthanized after injury at Santa Barbara Polo Club
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A horse was injured and later euthanized after suffering a serious injury on Sunday. It happened during play at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.
Representatives from the club said they stopped play immediately once they noticed the horse was in distress. The horse was taken to the onsite veterinarian for treatment but, due to the severity of the injury, the veterinarian decided it was best to humanely euthanize the horse.
David Sigman, general manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, released the following statement to our newsroom.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of this horse, this kind of event is rare in the sport, and it is heartbreaking for everyone. We take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our horses and players in this sport.