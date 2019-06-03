Horse euthanized after injury at Santa Barbara Polo Club

Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. ( KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A horse was injured and later euthanized after suffering a serious injury on Sunday. It happened during play at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Representatives from the club said they stopped play immediately once they noticed the horse was in distress. The horse was taken to the onsite veterinarian for treatment but, due to the severity of the injury, the veterinarian decided it was best to humanely euthanize the horse.

David Sigman, general manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, released the following statement to our newsroom.