Hit and run car crash sends two people to the hospital in Santa Barbara

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 02:25 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 08:20 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An incident that led to a car crash and two pedestrians being hit started after police pursued a wanted individual through Santa Barbara streets, according to police.

Detectives were attempting to serve a search and felony arrest warrant on 36-year-old Ricardo Sanchez in the 200 block of West Michetorena Street.

Sanchez fled the scene when he saw the police, ramming into a police vehicle and driving towards a deputy on foot.  The deputy got out of the way, but a police pursuit ensued for about six blocks.

Eventually, Sanchez would fail to yield to a red light at the intersection of Victoria and Santa Barbara Streets.

The suspect's vehicle hit another car, while Sanchez's vehicle went on to the sidewalk striking a woman and child who were walking.  He then took off again, finally ditching the vehicle and hiding out in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Garden Street, where he was arrested.

The pedestrian victims were alert at the scene and taken to Cottage Hospital.  The other driver did was uninjured.

Sanchez is facing a slew of charges:  attempted murder of a police officer; assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance for sale; reckless driving causing great bodily injury; felon in possession of ammunition; felon in possession of pepper spray; felony hit and run with injury; felony vandalism and potentially other charges as the investigation remains ongoing.
 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A suspect is in custody after a police chase plus hit-and-run.

Just before noon on Thursday, Santa Barbara police officers were serving a search warrant to man and somehow the suspect jumped in a car and fled, initiating a pursuit.

While being chased by police, the suspect crashed into an oncoming car and hit a woman in the crosswalk pushing a child in a stroller.

The pedestrians were both transported to Cottage Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened in the intersection of Victoria and Santa Barbara streets.

After the crash, the suspect ran off on foot to a nearby neighborhood. He was eventually caught by police in the 1300 block of Garden Street.

Streets were closed in the area during the investigation. 

Check back later for more information on this developing story. 

