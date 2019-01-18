Hit and run car crash sends two people to the hospital in Santa Barbara

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Barabara Police investigate a hit and run that sent two people to the hospital. CJ Ward/KEYT photo.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An incident that led to a car crash and two pedestrians being hit started after police pursued a wanted individual through Santa Barbara streets, according to police.

Detectives were attempting to serve a search and felony arrest warrant on 36-year-old Ricardo Sanchez in the 200 block of West Michetorena Street.

Sanchez fled the scene when he saw the police, ramming into a police vehicle and driving towards a deputy on foot. The deputy got out of the way, but a police pursuit ensued for about six blocks.

Eventually, Sanchez would fail to yield to a red light at the intersection of Victoria and Santa Barbara Streets.

The suspect's vehicle hit another car, while Sanchez's vehicle went on to the sidewalk striking a woman and child who were walking. He then took off again, finally ditching the vehicle and hiding out in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Garden Street, where he was arrested.

The pedestrian victims were alert at the scene and taken to Cottage Hospital. The other driver did was uninjured.

Sanchez is facing a slew of charges: attempted murder of a police officer; assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance for sale; reckless driving causing great bodily injury; felon in possession of ammunition; felon in possession of pepper spray; felony hit and run with injury; felony vandalism and potentially other charges as the investigation remains ongoing.



