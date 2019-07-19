Santa Barbara- S County

Historic landmark preservationist rebuilding Knapp's Castle

Cal Smith: 'I thought it needed to be saved.'

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 07:30 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:06 PM PDT

Historic landmark preservationist rebuilding Knapps Castle

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The ruins of a local mountain-top landmark are coming back to life. Picture this: Knapp's Castle, back to part of its former glory, with a public tea house.

At least that's one man's vision.

"I didn't know how popular it was when I bought it," said Cal Smith. "And since then, met people who were engaged up here, married up here and conceived up here," he explained with a laugh.

Past secrets are here to stay.

Stone by stone, Smith, an expert in historic landmark preservation, is working with his crew to restore Knapp's Castle off East Camino Cielo. He said he's taken on other historic landmark projects in Colorado, Montana and Pasadena.

"I'm doing it in phases," Smith said. "So, we're doing just a small portion of the main hunting lodge now and then hopefully I'll win the lottery some day and be able to build more."

The 160 acre property has 360-degree views and a long history; the original footings go back to the 1880's. By 1916, the site was home to a 3-story hunting lodge, an observation tower, houses for guests, servants and caretakers, a pool and a cider mill near the apple orchard down the mountain.

Smith said the previous owner couldn't find water on the land and put it up for sale.

"I was stumbling around the mountain and kinda slid down a hill into a puddle and followed the ravine up," Smith said. "I found the original artisan springs with a bunch of roots growing into it. I pulled the roots out and it just started shooting out fresh water."

Locals and tourists from all over the world travel to this vista for its incredible views. Our crew showed up Wednesday during a music video shoot with the Oxnard-based band, Industria del Amor.

"They (band members) were looking all over California and somehow they got this place over here and we've been doing it here for awhile," said Roberto Verduzco, lead singer.

Meanwhile, Smith, now the 15-year-long king of this castle, is hoping tourists and locals will keep flocking to the famed landmark with a tea garden he hopes to build, serving up herbal organic teas grown right there on the mountain.

"Do you have a date in mind when you think this will be done?" asked reporter Beth Farnsworth with videographer Joyce Roberson.

"Um, 14 years ago," Smith said with a laugh. "I'm hoping within a year."

Smith said the original Knapp's Castle was built in 1916 and burned in a wildfire in 1940.

His architect, Rob Mell of RPM Architects, was married at the site and rides his horse over from his home in Painted Cave.

 

