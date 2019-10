Santa Barbara police surround a home on West Micheltorena Street for a report of a barricaded subject. ( Kacey Drescher / KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police Department are investigating a loaded handgun found on a hiking trail in Santa Barbara on Friday.

Police responded to a report of a handgun found on the Jesusita Trail around 4:55 p.m.

The handgun was found by hikers walking on the trail.

Police are currently investigating the handgun.

