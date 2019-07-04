Harbor Patrol warns Central Coast boaters against operating a vessel under the influence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fourth of July is one of the deadliest celebrations on the water. Harbor Patrol says a lot of that has to do with impaired boat drivers. This Independence Day, operation Dry Water will be in full effect.

The effort is similar to DUI enforcement checkpoints, but on the ocean.

"We're expecting a busy 4th of July," said Harbor Patrol supervisor, Erik Engebretson.

Boaters like George Williams plan on being at the Santa Barbara Harbor all day.

"We're gonna come down here and watch the fireworks in the evening," he said.

That means good views, but lots of traffic.

"From large commercial boats, to kayaking pleasure craft, our harbor is really full right now," said Engebretson.

Like every year, officials are making sure people are out having a good time --safely.

"They need to be responsible, and we wanna take impaired boaters out the water," said Engebretson.

The agency is one of 40 in the state partnering up for operation Dry Water.

"In the last 5 years, 30% of the water related fatalities have been alcohol related."

Harbor Patrol says some of the same rules of the road apply when cruising the ocean, including slowing down and watching out for other boats.

"Some folks aren't as experienced. Be sure to give each other the right of way," said Engebretson.

Boats need to have life jackets for everyone on board; children under 13 should be wearing them at all times.

Kayakers and paddle boarders are required to wear life jackets, too.

Experienced boaters like Williams say they also try to look out for anyone who might need help.

"Not too long ago, I called 911 because there was a gal that fell off her paddle board right here, and she was trapped underneath it."

Those under the age of 25 can't drive a vessel without a boating license. Officials also remind beach goers that fireworks are not allowed at the Santa Barbara Harbor.