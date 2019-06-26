Government announces crackdown on illegal robocalls as Congress considers new legislation

Santa Barbara- S County

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:55 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even Better Business Bureau employees get illegal robocalls on their personal cellphones.

A recent robocall message says, "This call is from the Social Security Administration."

It goes on to say, "We suspended your Social Security Number."

BBB outreach specialist Luis Aguilar wasn't fooled.

 "I was like, yeah, totally, totally don't believe this. I work at the Better Business Bureau, so I kind of knew it was a robocall."

The Tri-County Better Business Bureau gets 4-to-5 robocall complaints a day in its Santa Barbara office.

A new office in Camarillo can take complaints, too.

When they get complaints, they tell people to report the calls to their scam tracker website so that other people can be aware of them.

BBB Tri-County President Richard Copelan said, "Laws and things don't apply to rule-breakers like this, they don't care, it is the same as a do-not call registry. You know you can enter your phone on that, but these people don't care about that. That is only for people who follow the rules."

He recommends using common sense.

"If they are not on your caller ID, or if anything sounds weird about it, just hang up, if it is legitimate, they will call back."

Although Copelan is skeptical about the crackdown just announced by the U.S. Government, he said anything is worth a try. 

The Federal Trade Commission announced the crackdown on Tuesday. They are working to prosecute businesses and people behind a billion illegal robocalls.

One Florida suspect created software responsible for tens of millions of calls made in quick succession over a six-month period.

A House committee approved amendments to toughen-up the proposed Stopping Bad Robocalls Act. The act would prevent misleading caller IDs known as spoofing.

The Senate is also considering a bill called the Traced Act. It would increase fines issued by the Federal Communications Commission.

Santa Barbara-based INVOCA supports the effort. The call tracker and analytics company works with businesses to improve their calls.

"Our customers do all of their business over the phone and are really focused on delivering a good experience for their customers and for their businesses, so anything that can be done to crack down on fraud is a positive thing for consumers and for businesses," Julia Stead, INVOCA's Vice President of marketing said.

When suspicious calls are reported, the data could help prosecute a scammer.

