Gov. Newsom invites SB City Fire Outreach Coordinator to discuss emergency preparedness

Encinas meets with Governor Newsom to discuss a new California for All Initiative Program (City of Santa Barbara).

SACRAMENTO - On Wednesday July 10, Liliana Encinas of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department's Bilingual Outreach Program was invited to meet Governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento.

It was part of the Governor's new 'California for All' Initiative to provide a new era of emergency preparedness leveraging the power of volunteerism while ensuring preparedness support and information to the whole community.

Encinas was invited due to all the work she has done for the local Santa Barbara Spanish-speaking community in disaster preparedness.

Encinas was part of a panel discussion with the State's Univision Headquarters, a State-wide Spanish speaking media outlet, that included a representative from CalFire and the Governor's Office.

Encinas discussed emergency preparedness for the non-English speaking population.

The campaign was directed toward those experiencing social vulnerability factors including social isolation, poverty, language barrier and other access and functional needs challenges.

The campaign extends the impact of volunteer and service programs design to meet the unique and varied needs by utilizing volunteer programs.

The programs provided here in Santa Barbara, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Listos, educates local residents on disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area providing basic training in basic response skills.

Listos is a grass-roots, basic emergency and disaster readiness public education program for the non-English population, targeting individuals and families.

Encinas has been involved in the Listos program since 2010. Listos was originally developed in 2009 in Santa Barbara as part of the Orfalea Aware and Prepare Initiative. She revised the curriculum and developed the Train-the Trainer and Master Trainer programs in 2012.

Recently the State of California awarded $2.2 million to a non-profit Santa Barbara County program the Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) which will help allow the Listos program to reach areas in California that are difficult to reach.

Both CERT and Listos are taught in English and Spanish.

Currently there are 32 Listos programs in the State and FSTI is looking at significantly expanding the program within non-governmental, various agencies and non-profits to develop messaging for the whole community.