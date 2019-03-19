Santa Barbara- S County

Goleta grandmother forced to return to Mexico

By:

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 12:14 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 11:05 AM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - Juana Maria Flores, the Goleta grandmother who has been facing deportation, is being forced to return to Mexico. 

Her attorney Kraig Rice said ICE has denied Flores' request for a stay in the U.S. They instructed her to appear at the Santa Maria office on April 1 for deportation. 

Rice has said this will be a hardship for her family because Flores takes care of her son with disabilities. Flores said she has no close family in Mexico. 

In August of 2018, she checked in with ICE and her stay in the U.S. was temporarily extended. In February she checked in again and was told she would have to await a decision. 

Flores has lived in the county since 1988, saying she was fleeing violence in Mexico and hoping for a better life in the U.S. She has 10 children and 15 grandchildren. Every other member of the family is American, except for Juana Maria. One of her sons currently serves in the United States Air Force.

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world

Notable deaths of 2019
David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

Notable deaths of 2019

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories
iStock / MartiSaiz

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories

On this day: March 18
2008 Getty Images

On this day: March 18

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: March 17
Hubert Long via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 17

On this day: March 16
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Night Vision

On this day: March 16

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities

On this day: March 15
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: March 15

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers

College admissions scheme: Major players
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

College admissions scheme: Major players