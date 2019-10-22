Santa Barbara- S County

Goleta City enforces temporary parking restrictions for Halloween weekend



Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta will be enforcing parking restrictions throughout parts of Goleta during the Halloween weekend.

The temporary parking restrictions will be in effect from November 1st to the 3rd from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The City staff has worked collaboratively with local residents and law enforcement to ease the impacts of Halloween parties by implementing a successful parking permit program that began in 2014. 

The parking restrictions are for neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: 

  • University 1 neighborhood
  • University 2 neighborhood 
  • Cannon Green Condominium complex

Boundaries will be set in the following locations: 

  • Cannon Green Drive to the west 
  • Hollister Avenue to the north 
  • Storke Road to the east 
  • Whittier Drive to the south 

Each household in the affected area will receive two parking permits in the mail by Tuesday. 

With Halloween being on a Thursday this year, the parking permits are valid for one more night than in previous years. 

These parking restrictions are only in effect during the evening and overnight hours. 

Daytime events at Girsh Park should not be impacted. 

Vehicles without permits will be cited and/or towed at the owner's expense say Goleta City officials. 

For more information on this temporary parking program click here

