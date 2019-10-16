Santa Barbara- S County

Goleta City Council considers revised emergency plan aimed at improving disaster response

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 06:55 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - The city of Goleta is strategizing new ways to prepare for disaster. The City Council is considering a revised emergency plan that's condensed, and easier to understand.

"We know that there are gonna be disasters," said Goleta spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. "It's just a matter of when. We've had mudslides, fires, an earthquake just last night –not here, but in the Bay Area."

The revised emergency operations plan is hoping to help officials stay one step ahead.

"When [city officials] are called upon during emergency, they can actually be handed a job action sheet with exactly what they're supposed to do."

The revised plan includes roles related to medical attention, coordinating with other agencies, animal control, public information, and more.

"We're including Spanish translation," said Hoover.

Hoover says the guidebook is a simplified version of the city's last emergency plan: it's a third of the size, and easier to understand.

"The last thing you want is, during the middle of the night, or when something happens, to be sorting through some extensive document, sifting through jargon, trying to make sense of it."

Having an updated plan also shows the city is compliant with disaster guidelines. This is required to be eligible to state and federal emergency funds.

Staff would also be training throughout the year on the roles assigned under the plan.

The City Council has to approve the revised strategy before it's implemented.  


