Santa Barbara- S County

Girls Volleyball team donates $1,650 to mammogram technology in Solvang

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 11:54 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:54 AM PDT

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Girls Volleyball team members presented $1,650 to benefit the 3D Mammography Initiative at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang on October 15. 

Members of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams held a Go Pink "Ace-a-thon" fundraising event and bake sale on October 1. 

They were able to raise $1,650 from the bake sale and donated the money to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation's 3D Mammography Initiative. 

In October 2018, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation launched the 3D Mammography Initiative to purchase the Genius 3D Mammography system developed by Hologic Incorporation. 

The system utilizes advanced breast tomosynthesis technology that has been clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and decrease the need for additional testing. 

A mammography exam using Genius 3D creates a three-dimensional image of the breast structure that allows the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. 

This will provide clearer image that enables seeing through overlapping tissue to detect more invasive breast cancers, often at an earlier stage. 

Genius 3D mammogram exams are FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to the 2D. 

The exam reduces callbacks by up to 40 percent. 

Appointments for the 3D mammogram exam will be available starting January 2020. 

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to develop, manage and channel the community's financial support on behalf of Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon