Girls Volleyball team donates $1,650 to mammogram technology in Solvang

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Girls Volleyball team members presented their $1,650 donation check to benefit the 3D Mammography Initiative at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang . Accepting the ceremonial check are SYVCH Foundation Administrator June Martin and Initiative Co-chair Tresha Sell during pre-game festivities on October 16, 2019 (Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital).

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Girls Volleyball team members presented $1,650 to benefit the 3D Mammography Initiative at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang on October 15.

Members of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams held a Go Pink "Ace-a-thon" fundraising event and bake sale on October 1.

They were able to raise $1,650 from the bake sale and donated the money to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation's 3D Mammography Initiative.

In October 2018, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation launched the 3D Mammography Initiative to purchase the Genius 3D Mammography system developed by Hologic Incorporation.

The system utilizes advanced breast tomosynthesis technology that has been clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and decrease the need for additional testing.

A mammography exam using Genius 3D creates a three-dimensional image of the breast structure that allows the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time.

This will provide clearer image that enables seeing through overlapping tissue to detect more invasive breast cancers, often at an earlier stage.

Genius 3D mammogram exams are FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to the 2D.

The exam reduces callbacks by up to 40 percent.

Appointments for the 3D mammogram exam will be available starting January 2020.

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to develop, manage and channel the community's financial support on behalf of Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.