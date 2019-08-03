Santa Barbara- S County

Girl struck by horse, hospitalized during Old Spanish Days Fiesta Historical Parade

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 04:10 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:20 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A girl was hospitalized Friday following an incident during the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Historical Parade.

Santa Barbara police say a girl was watching the parade with her family near Anapamu and State Streets Friday afternoon when a horse in the parade struck her with its hoof.

Police say the girl was along the curb when it happened.

Officers say she was transported to Cottage Hospital as a precaution.

Police weren't able to release information on her condition, but said she does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

"We are very sorry to hear about an incident in our parade. We are currently reviewing the situation. What we do know is that the individuals involved were immediately seen by paramedics. We wish the individuals a speedy recovery. We are keeping in touch with the family, and they have our best wishes," said Angelique Davis, who is in charge of Community Relations for Old Spanish Days.

The Santa Barbara Police Department estimates 23,160 people attended Friday's parade.

