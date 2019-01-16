Santa Barbara- S County

Gevirtz Graduate School at UCSB bestows 2018-2019 Fellowship Awards

Future teachers honored

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 03:28 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 03:29 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High honors were bestowed Wednesday morning at UCSB to dozens of education graduate students.

The Gevirtz Graduate School of Education's annual 2018-2019 Fellowship Breakfast honored this year's fellowship recipients -- 45 of them.

They include the Alumni Fellowship, Special Education Fellowship and the Dr. Sabrina Tuyay Memorial Fellowship. Dr. Tuyay's Fellowship, for example, honors a teacher candidates' passion to push boundaries, ensuring that all students learn to read, write and think, critically.

Former UCSB alumna, educator and politician, Delaine Eastin, served as guest speaker.

To date, Eastin is the only woman to be elected as California's State Superintendent of Public Education (1995–2003). She ran in the 2018 California Primary as a Democratic candidate for Governor of California, garnering nearly 235,000 votes.

Wednesday's graduate recipients share an estimated total of $200,000 dollars in fellowship funds.

 

