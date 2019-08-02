Full containment on Range Fire expected Sunday

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -

Firefighters say full containment on the Range Fire in the Santa Ynez Valley is expected Sunday.

Los Padres National Forest officials say fire crews performed fire restoration in the burn area Friday.

The fire started late Sunday night near Lake Cachuma and grew to about 150 acres.

Firefighters from both the Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.

Los Padres National Forest officials said mop up was almost complete Friday.