Friends share their reaction to the Hope Ranch tragedy at the home of Tarzan actor

Friends react to deaths at the Hope Ranch home of Tarzan actor

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friends and neighbors won't forget the sound of gunfire at the home of 81-year-old Tarzan actor Ron Ely.

They are saddened by the death of Ely's wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, and their son Cameron, 30.

After Valerie Ely was found stabbed to death, their son Cameron was fataly shot by deputies around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.

San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy knew the family.

"It is just so sad that two people lost their lives last night. We are devastated over here and frankly we are very, very surprised, we didn't think a thing like this would happen," said Jahadhmy .

Cameron Ely spoke to KEYT-TV in 2007 about going to Harvard to play football.

"The tradition in the Ivy League is incredible. I mean once you go back there and you see it for yourself, I didn't know until I saw the Harvard - Yale game this year, seeing 50,000 screaming fans at Soldier Field was incredible," Ely said at the time.​​​​​​

He later transferred to play ball in Texas.

"He was a really, good football player, he was about 6' 6" he could throw the ball pretty well, he was the all -time leading passer in our school's history," added Jahadhmy.

Cameron's mother was a former Miss Florida. The mother of three is being remembered by other moms who sent their kids to Vieja Valley Elementary School.

Beryl Schoenfelder said, "Valerie was just sunshine, she was so happy, and loving and just so beautiful and not only on the outside, but she was so beautiful on the inside, loving and caring, and I just want people to know what a great mom she was."

She is survived by her husband Ron who played Tarzan on TV in the 1960s and their two daughters.

