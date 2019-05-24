Freedom 4 Youth holds annual dinner at UCSB

(Courtesy of Jasmin Rogers/ KEYT )

(Courtesy of Jasmin Rogers/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Freedom 4 Youth held its annual dinner at UCSB on Friday, May 17.

The program has a successful history of empowering "at-promise" youth inside and out of the juvenile justice system and building community through education, self-realization and wellness programs.

Leadership team members have been personally impacted by the criminal justice system and have said that the program has helped them change their lives.

"I was a lost child and the fact that Billi Jo, one of the founders, decided to get this organization together and help those lost children," said program alum Graydon Damron.

A 2013 UCSB study showed that Freedom 4 Youth participants have a re-offending rate of 45 percent compared to the 79 percent of those not in the program.