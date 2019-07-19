Santa Barbara- S County

Free Camp Whittier Day for the public Saturday

Celebration of recent fundraising

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 09:10 AM PDT

Camp Whittier has an open house with free activities and lunch for the public Saturday.  (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A free celebration in the form of an "open house" event will be held Saturday at Camp Whittier near Cachuma Lake.

The United Boys & Girls Club recently held a successful fundraising drive, generating $300,000 with the help of the Mericos foundation. The site was at the core of a devastating regional fire in 2017.

CEO Michael Baker said, "the community as a whole made this challenge happen. It ranged from kids bringing in their pocket change to the local Boys and Girls club to people writing significant checks."

The special event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We wanted to make people aware that Camp Whittier is fine. It is coming back and it has been open and the best way to do that is have people come and see it," said Baker.

The event is open to school age children and adults.

The site is 94 acres. It has a rope course, archery, swimming pool and there will be a dunk tank with Baker sitting on the trigger-seat. Free hot dogs will be available all day.

Camp Whittier is 17 miles from Santa Barbara just before the Lake Cachuma entrance.

The United Boys & Girls Club has services in Lompoc, Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

The site is used by thousands of kids on field trips annually as an outdoor getaway. There's also a Santa Barbara International Film Festival camp this summer. Often those attending see deer, rabbits, wild turkeys and other animals strolling the property  in the rural environment.

 

