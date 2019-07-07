Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire in Santa Ynez

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - UPDATE 3:33 P.M. 7/6/19

Forward progress of the Happy Fire has been stopped at about 4 acres according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

All air tankers and dozers have been released.

Firefighters did not have to drop any fire retardant, but they are working to establish a line around the fire.

Firefighters are on scene of a vegetation fire in Santa Ynez.

The #HAPPYFIRE is located at 7351 Happy Canyon Road, Santa Ynez.

Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres National Forest is on scene with IC reporting 2-3 acres at this time.

Air Attack overhead establishing priorities with structures in vicinity.

Power lines are down in area.

