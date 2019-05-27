Fire crews save three homes from vegetation fire in Santa Ynez Valley

(Courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vegetation fire burning in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday morning.

Crews responded at around 11:45 a.m. to the area of 1575 Edison St. and found a fire burning in light grass at a moderate rate.

Four engines, one Battalion Chief, one water tender, and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Three homes were threatened. Fire crews were able to keep the homes from being burned.

Firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the fire. About 2 acres were burned in the process.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also assisted with traffic control as fire crews extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.