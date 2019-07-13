Forward progress stopped at 2 acres of vegetation fire at oil field in Lompoc

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - Forward progress of the #Harrisincident fire has been stopped at 2 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was burning in moderate fuels and at a slow to moderate rate of spread.

Air tankers and helicopters were dispatched.

No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews will remain at the scene until the fire is fully put out.

Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in Lompoc Saturday afternoon.

The fire was initially reported at an oil field located at 3602 of Harris Grade Road.

Some power lines near the fire have been reportedly knocked down and are intermixed in the fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatchers.

Fire personnel said the fire is moving at a slow rate of spread.