SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Barbara- S County

Financial woes at Earl Warren Showgrounds trickle down to local business

La Cumbre Feed: 'We've got to pull this together'

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:53 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:11 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Last year's back-to-back disasters, along with repeated evacuations, are having a trickle-down effect in Santa Barbara. And that's taking a toll on businesses and an aging gem of a landmark: the Earl Warren Showgrounds. 

"In 2011 we had like 25 horse shows a years," said Maggie Robles, Manager of La Cumbre Feed in Santa Barbara. "Now we're down to nine." 

Robles showed our reporter Beth Farnsworth years of dwindling rosters depicting horse shows at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, dating back more than a decade. 

"We're totally connected between La Cumbre Feed and Earl Warren," Robles said. 

Robles, who has worked at the business for 17 years, said horse show bookings at the nearby facility are a financial lifeline for the feed shop, thanks to orders for hay, shavings and other supplies. Two cancellations this year alone, including the coveted Santa Barbara Nationals, along with fewer shows, are a major loss of business. 

"It's like $100,000 a year that we're losing," Robles said. "And that's just us. That's not restaurants and hotels and everything else -- gas stations -- all the local people. We're all losing money when we don't have the horse shows here." 

"It's falling down. It's an old facility," said Pat Cary, Interim CEO at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. 

Cary and Mary Rose, Vice President of the state appointed Board of Directors, said our back-to-back disasters, command posts and more than 1,400 large animals evacuated to the site, took a toll on the aging stalls and 50's-era facility. Both women also mentioned damage from "rough" rodeos and a behind-the-scenes change in management didn't help either. 

"So there's been a lot of activity here, more people have been exposed to the showgrounds," Rose said. "They see that we're a state facility that needs to be supported by the entire community."

Once the showgrounds left county hands, the state used to earmark roughly $200,000 dollars to the facility, according to Cary and Rose. Then, nothing -- not a cent -- for several years. Cary said this year, the Santa Barbara landmark received about $30,000 dollars. 

Requests for funds must be submitted to the state each year.

Both women said, like Santa Barbara, Fair and Exposition facilities in Ventura, Santa Maria and Paso Robles are also suffering due to a lack of funds.

Needless to say, "fundraising" is becoming a popular word. 

"Anybody that wants to donate, we're more than happy to take the donation," Cary said. 

She mentioned that the Santa Barbara Showgrounds Foundation supports the mission and is a 501 c3.

"We've got to somehow pull this together. I want to see it saved," Robles said. 

NewsChannel 3 reached out to organizers of the Camelot Classics, another hunter-jumper event, 30 years strong.

Organizers canceled the slot at the showgrounds because "the footings at Earl Warren are sub- standard and the facility needs an influx of money," the person said.

That person did not want to be identified.

For the first time in years, Camelot Classics will be held at the Polo Grounds in Carpinteria, instead. And, La Cumbre Feed would be more than happy to keep the order to supply the shavings for the upscale competition.

For fundraising/revitalizing suggestions for Earl Warren Showgrounds, contact Pat Cary:(805) 687-0766


 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29