Fiesta 2019 parking and traffic enforcement

Hundreds of cyclists participated in the annual Fiesta Cruiser Ride (Ryder Crist photo.)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days Fiesta is just around the corner and it's expected to bring in hundreds of visitors to Santa Barbara. With the festivities and influx of people comes parking restrictions and traffic control.

Here's a look at some of the parking restrictions during the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta:

Parking Enforcement During the Fiesta Historical Parade

Free parking will be unrestricted in parts of downtown Santa Barbara Friday in an effort to make room for thousands of spectators during Fiesta's El Desfile Historico horse parade.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will suspend enforcement of the 75 and 90-minute parking spots along curbs from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Perimeter streets will also be included.

However, this does not apply to City parking lots and structures.

This impacts the following areas:

*Above the freeway: Valerio St. on the north, Bath St. on the west, and Laguna St. on the east.

*Below the freeway: Cabrillo Blvd. on the south, Castillo St. on the west, and Garden St. on the east

Police reiterate that all other parking regulations will be enforced.

Traffic Enforcement during the Fiesta Cruiser Ride

The Santa Barbara Police Department is putting out notice that officers will be enforcing bicycle traffic laws, as they have in past years, for participants of this year's Fiesta Cruiser Ride, which takes place at noon, Sunday, August 4.

In the past, police received complaints linked to disorderly and hazardous conduct by some of the participating bicyclists.

The Department is ramping up the number of officers patrolling the route this year, making sure riders obey the traffic laws. Violators will be cited.

Police spokesman, Anthony Wagner, wants bicyclists to be aware that riding a bike under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries the same legal consequences as driving a vehicle while under the influence.

The following are some of the most common bicycle related Vehicle Code violations:

· 21202(a) VC: failure to ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb, $196.00 fine

· 21453(a) VC: failure to obey red signal light, $490.00 fine

· 22450(a) VC: failure to obey stop sign, $237.00 fine

· 21200.5 VC: riding a bike under the influence

Sunday's bike ride starts at noon at the Dolphin Fountain at the State St. and Cabrillo Blvd. and heads into Isla Vista, then returns to the Waterfront mid-afternoon via State St.