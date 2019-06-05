Family, lawyers and former judges ask Santa Barbara City Council to help deported Goleta grandma

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Family members and allies of a Goleta grandmother deported to Mexico went before the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday to advocate for her return to the United States.

Juana Maria Flores' lawyers, Kraig Rice and Frank Ochoa spoke on her behalf, along with retired Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge George Eskin.

They urged council members to support Rep. Salud Carbajal's (CA 24) bill in honor of Flores.

HR 1871, the Protect Patriot Parents Act, would allow a pathway to legal status for parents of U.S. military service members.

Carbajal introduced the legislation to help Flores when she was deported to Mexico back in April after living in Goleta for more than 30 years.

Flores has 10 children, including one who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. The rest of her children, grandchildren and extended family live and work in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

Her daughter, Cristina Flores, also pleaded with council members for help.

"It's really hard not having my mom with us. She is a wonderful mother, taxpayer and homeowner. I'm an educator, my sisters are nurses here. We can't believe she is gone."

Mayor Cathy Murillo urged the group to schedule a meeting and Council member Jason Dominguez expressed sympathy for their case.

After the meeting in Santa Barbara, the group heading to the city council meeting in Goleta to appeal to council members there for support.