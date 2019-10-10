Mountain lion sighting on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara turns out to be false alarm

Recent mountain lion sightings even have freeway drivers on heightened alert, doing double-takes. (Credit: Sarah Maugaotega )

Recent mountain lion sightings even have freeway drivers on heightened alert, doing double-takes. (Credit: Sarah Maugaotega )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif . - Mountain lion sightings are a big topic of conversation these days, but not all reported sightings are an actual big cat.

Earlier this week, one of many reported recent sightings near UCSB turned out to be a bobcat.

On Thursday, another reported sighting in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Carrillo Street exit; someone spotted a dead mountain lion in the slow lane, and called it in to the California Highway Patrol.

Now, keep in mind, the person was going about 65 mph.

One of our news crews in the vicinity found nothing, but did spot a large piece of burlap lying a few feet off the shoulder, about the same color as a mountain lion.

CHP Officer Brandon Frazier confirmed he was one of the officers who went on the call and indeed, spotted the burlap.

"I saw it and had to take a double look," Frazier said.

Frazier also noted there was a dead raccoon in the center divide at the same location.

Frazier said the CHP is not fielding extra calls for mountain lion sightings these days, however, "doesn't hurt to check" if someone believes they've seen one.