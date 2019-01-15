10 a.m. evacuation order given for Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa burn scars

Evacuation order takes effect at 10 am Tuesday in high risk areas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An estimated three to four thousand residents living in areas at risk for debris flows during heavy rains are under orders to evacuate by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

This includes neighborhoods near and below the Thomas, Whittier, and Sherpa burn scars and are indicated by the reddish-orange colored zones on the County's debris flow map.

If you are concerned or unsure about where your property stands on Santa Barbara County's updated debris flow map, click here for details: https://readysbc.org/maps/

The National Weather Service in Oxnard is predicting rain rates for Tuesday's storm (Jan 15) to be above the threshold of .80 inches an hour, upping the risk of moderate debris flows in burn scar zones.

The U.S. Geological Survey determined the threshold.

Rob Lewin, Director of OEM says Tuesday's heaviest rainfall is predicted between noon and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Lewin said in the months following last January's deadly mudslides in Montecito that the mountains are still "locked and loaded" with rocks ready to come down during an intense storm.

Cold Spring Elementary School and Westmont College will hold classes as regularly scheduled.

A Red Cross Evacuation center is set up at Goleta Valley Community Center located at 5679 Hollister Avenue.

If you need assistance over the phone please call, (833) 688-5551.

El Montecito Pre-School and Crane County Day School are closed on Tuesday due to this storm.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Montecito Union School and Laguna Blnaca Lower School will use alternate campus locations to have class.

Carpinteria Unified schools and all other school communities will operate as normal.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department: Ready, Set Go: https://www.sbcfire.com/ready-set-go/

Santa Barbara County Ready: https://readysbc.org/